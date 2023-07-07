Presidential hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has says he is the only candidate who can help the NPP win all four regions where they don’t historically do well.

Unlike the Ashanti Region where the NPP pulls the largest number of votes, the Greater Accra, Central, Western and particularly, the Volta Region have not been too favourable to the NPP.

In the case of the Volta Region for instance, it took the NPP close to 30 years to win a single parliamentary seat in the Hohoe constituency currently through the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Peter Amewu.

Significantly, Amewu is a staunch supporter of Alan’s bid to lead the NPP in 2024.

The Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions have proven very unpredictable and any candidate that is able to garner a sizable amount of votes in these regions stands the chance of winning the national elections.

With the 2024 elections proving tough for the NPP because of the harsh economic situation in the country, Alan believes he is the only candidate that can win more votes in these regions for the party.

In his view, his high approval rating in these regions makes him the obvious choice for the people of the four regions.

Mr Kyerematen gave the assurance on his campaign tour of the Greater Accra region where he met party delegates and constituencies in cluster meetings. He met delegates at Prampram, Ada, and Sege constituencies.

As part of the cluster engagements, party delegates from Madina, Adentan and Shai Osudoku constituencies converged at the University for Professional Studies, Accra where they were addressed by Mr Kyerematen.

Alan said: “I am the only one that can win Greater Accra, Central, Western and Volta Regions for the NPP as the people of these regions are rooting for me to become the flagbearer of the NPP in 2024.

The former Trade Minister insisted that he remained the only hope for the NPP to break the eight-year political cycle in the country.

He thus called on the delegates to select a flagbearer who could easily become the next president of the country.

Mr Kyerematen urged the delegates to “listen” to the party’s grassroots who are over six million, and vote for their candidate to lead the party into the next general election.

“As I said, delegates must not only look at their personal benefit but the wider interest of members who put them there,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen also called on the delegates to vote for a candidate who had the welfare of the members at heart.

He pledged to enhance the welfare and opportunities for constituency executives when given the nod to lead the party to victory in the national election.

He stated that he was the only NPP political figure who would be able to dilute the votes of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region because of his appeal to the people in that part of the country.

Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Railway Development who was on the campaign trail, told the delegates that electing Mr Kyerematen as the flagbearer of the party would make it far easier for the NPP “to break the eight.”

He said of all the candidates vying to lead the NPP, Mr Kyerematen was the least attacked by opponents because he had a clean record whilst in office.

“We are presenting to you a candidate that would make our work very easy…I am from the Volta Region, and I am saying the love for Alan in the region is huge and he is the one that can break the dominance of the NDC in the region” he added.

Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom touted the achievements of Mr Kyerematen, particularly his spearheading of the Presidential Special Initiative (PSI) under former President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo’s industrialization agenda.

He also maintained that Mr Kyerematen was the best candidate to win the 2024 election for the NPP and urged the delegates to give him the nod at the party’s National Delegates Conference in November.

The NPP is expected to hold a special conference of 900 delegates to trim down the number of its presidential aspirants from nine to five, ahead of its National Congress on November 4, 2023, where over 200,000 delegates would choose the party’s flagbearer to lead the party to the 2024 general elections.