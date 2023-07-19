The Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has dismissed claims of hiring land guards to evict traders at Akwatia line.

A clash ensued yesterday as wood sellers attempted to resist a redevelopment plan leaving two people with injuries.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kennedy Kankam, however, alleges that an individual, who tried to bribe the assembly to purchase the said land, sent unknown persons to cause the chaos witnessed yesterday.

Speaking to Citi News, the MCE said his outfit deployed the assembly’s taskforce to the site and not land guards.

“The project is a PPP, so since the assembly has not been taken to court, the assembly can continue the project. So, the assembly detailed the works department to go and continue the project, and he came there with some boys numbering about 15 to threaten all the people there.”

“So as the MCE who is in charge of the assembly task force and also in charge of the security, I decided to deepen some assembly task force to go there and make sure that there is law and order within the place only for my attention to be drawn to the fact that I have asked employed land guards to help me protect what belongs to the state,” he said.