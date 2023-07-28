The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa South constituency, Clement Apaak has asked the government to pay monies owed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to enable it successfully conduct this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

His remarks follow a warning by the Minority in Parliament early on that the smooth conduct of the 2023 WASSCE and the BECE is at risk unless the government promptly clears all outstanding debts owed the WAEC.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament in Accra on Thursday, the Minority Spokesperson on Education, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, expressed concern that WAEC urgently requires over GH₵‎50 million to settle its financial obligations and ensure the seamless organisation of the 2023 examinations.

As such, speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr Apaak said the “government ought to be able to find the resources to defray its indebtedness to WAEC so that WAEC and the people WAEC recruits to help execute this very important national exercise which has to do with the future of this nation clearly does not become jeopardised.”

Mr Apaak further indicated that if institutions like the WAEC and other critical agencies dealing with human resources were prioritised, difficult and self-inflicted challenges as were being faced by the country would be averted.