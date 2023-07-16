The Aflao District Police Command has arrested Blessing Njoma, one of the robbery suspects in the Ablekuma Fan Milk bullion Van robbery which led to the death of a police escort.

The arrest of the fourth suspect was a collaboration between Ghana Police Service and Togo Interpol. The suspect, a Nigerian was arrested at Asigame market in Lome, the capital of Togo.

This brings to four suspects arrested in connection with the Ablekuma Fan milk bullion van robbery.

The Ablekuma Fan milk bullion van robbery occurred on June 14, 2023, when Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah was shot and killed during the attack.

The robbers attempted to make off with the van’s contents but were intercepted by the police.

Slain Lance Corporal Amoah has been laid to rest on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, the other suspects, Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul, and the third suspect whose identity is not yet known have been remanded into police custody by the Kaneshie District Court.

The accused persons face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and the murder of Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah.