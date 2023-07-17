Global Media Alliance (GMA) has marked the end of the World PR Day Festival with a spectacular grand summit. The highly anticipated event, held on July 14th, brought together industry experts, distinguished guests, and professionals from around the country.

With the theme “Harnessing the Power of Public Relations,” the summit aimed to celebrate the pivotal role of PR in shaping global narratives and driving effective communication strategies.

The summit witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including the Chief Director at the Ministry of Information who represented Information Minister Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the President of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), and the CEO of Global Media Alliance.

Their participation further emphasized the significance of the event and highlighted the commitment to advancing the field of public relations.

The half-day summit commenced with an opening ceremony that featured welcoming remarks from the CEO of Global Media Alliance Ernest Boateng.

In his address, he underscored the crucial role of public relations in today’s interconnected world, emphasizing its power to influence public opinion, foster social change, and enhance organizational reputation.

He stated that “through effective communication, PR professionals have helped bridge divides, dispelled misconceptions, and promote harmony among diverse communities”.

Chief Director at the Ministry of Information, Madam Charlotte Morgan Asiedu in her speech emphatically stated that “As we harness the power of public relations, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to ethics, responsibility, and integrity. We must ensure that public relations never become a tool for manipulation or deception. Rather, it should be a force that amplifies authenticity, empowers the voiceless, and upholds the values of honesty and transparency,”

She also thanked GMA for providing a space where communicators can have open conversations that enforce the PR community in Ghana.

A series of engaging panel discussions and interactive sessions followed, covering various aspects of the public relations profession with panellists such as Sophia Kudjordji, Chief Communications Officer for Jospong Group of Companies; Emma Wenani, Chief Director for Global Media Alliance; Adelaide Abbiw-Willams, Chief Executive Officer for SES HD Plus and Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Director Marketing & Corporate Relations.

The President of the IPR, Mawuko Afadzinu delivered a compelling goodwill message, highlighting the importance of harnessing the power of public relations through building trust and transparency. The message provided valuable perspectives on the future of the industry and inspired attendees to maximize the impact of their PR efforts.

The World PR Day Festival Summit successfully concluded the Three-month-long festival on a high note, reinforcing the power of public relations in shaping global narratives and driving effective communication strategies.

The event’s distinguished guests, engaging sessions, and insightful discussions collectively underscored the significance of harnessing the power of PR to create a positive impact in today’s world.