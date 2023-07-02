The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Samuel Abu Jinapor, says the government is fast-tracking efforts to transition the country’s energy production towards nuclear energy, citing it as a viable long-term solution to the country’s energy demands.

The ministry attributes the current fluctuations in electricity tariffs to the country’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels and hydropower for energy generation.

Speaking during the Africa Scientific Renaissance Celebration, the Director of Science and Technology and Innovation, who spoke on behalf of the Sector Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, stated that reliance on nuclear energy is the surest way to reduce electricity tariffs and promote industrialization.

“Ghana’s energy production has changed from 85% hydro and 14% thermal to 38% hydro and 60% thermal. This has caused high tariffs due to gas price volatility and erratic gas supply. Forty percent of production costs for industries in Ghana are attributed to electricity costs, making it difficult for Ghanaian industries to stay competitive.”

“With almost no potential hydro to explore, nuclear and coal as baseload options are very attractive to help reduce tariffs and help the country undergo industrialization. Nuclear power is the preferred choice because of climate change concerns.”

“The government is committed to reducing its carbon footprint as captured in the energy transition. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has demonstrated Ghana’s commitment by announcing that Ghana is going nuclear based on the program’s comprehensive report. Ghana has also issued a request for information and received feedback for six large reactors and nine more modular reactors.”