Ghanaian Pidgin has become the sixth Ghanaian language to be approved on Wikipedia, a free encyclopedia edited by volunteers around the globe and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.

The language, also known as Kru Brofo is spoken mostly by the youth in Ghana especially in the senior high schools and university.

The language was approved on Saturday, 9th April 2023 during its incubation stage in the Wikimedia Incubator. The transition was completed on Wednesday, 5th July 2023.

This makes it possible for speakers to read Wikipedia in the Ghanaian Pidgin. This can be accessed through gpe.wikipedia.org or through the translation button.

The Ghanaian Pidgin language joins Dagbani, Twi, Ewe, Fanti and Gurune as recognized Ghanaian languages by the open platform.

The process was spearheaded by the Ghanaian Pidgin Wikimedians Community in October 2021.

The Ghanaian Pidgin Wikimedians Community is established by Project Lead, Faisal Ali (User:DaSupremo), Co-founder Maxwell Beganim (User:Xibitgh) and co-founder Stephen Dakyi (User:NanaYawBotar).