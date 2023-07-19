As the world eagerly anticipates the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, all eyes will be on Australia and New Zealand from Thursday 20 July to Sunday 20 August.

With teams from South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, and Morocco representing the African continent, the stage is set for an exhilarating international football show-piece.

Committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup across its various channels, there’s some exciting news for GOtv subscribers! Starting from Thursday 17 July, the highly anticipated Here for Her channel will be available on GOtv, channel number 63/163/363 (currently SS Select 1).

This dedicated channel will feature all the African team games with fans sure to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars such as Asisat Oshoala, Barbra Banda and Thembi Kgatlana, providing an immersive experience for fans across all GOtv packages. Additionally, concurrent matches can be enjoyed on the Go Football and Go LaLiga channels, providing non-stop football action for GOtv viewers.

The package will also feature insightful analysis from former internationals and internationally renowned analysts such as Melissa Kape Saili, a trainer at the Zambia FA. Accompanying them will be a line-up of esteemed experts, including Maude Khumalo, Nthabeleng Modiko, Jerry Tshabalala, Stanton Fredericks, Bongani Khumalo, and Teko Modise, a former South African international, offering unique perspectives on the games and players.

GOtv is the home of sporting entertainment, providing exclusive access to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches and associated content. GOtv invites sports enthusiasts across Africa to celebrate the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and unite to support the remarkable African teams and showcase our continent’s rich football talent on the global stage.

Get connected or stay connected by dialling *759# and join in on the excitement. Call or WhatsApp us on 0242426050 for all Enquiries. You can also catch all the action while on the move. Stream all matches on the DStv App by downloading it from the app store.