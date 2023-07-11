Furthermore, the Government reassured all bondholders of its commitment to continuous and constructive engagement with the leadership of the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups (CIBG) and emphasized its dedication to implementing the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Previously, members of the CIBG, comprising the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum and the Individual Bondholders Association of Ghana, had threatened to picket at the Finance Ministry to demand the payment of outstanding principals and coupons.

They expressed disappointment in the government’s failure to honour the agreed payment plan outlined in the MOU.

However, the government has fulfilled its commitment to pay all arrears on coupons for bonds maturing by May 31, 2023, as well as coupons falling due from June 1, 2023, in accordance with the terms of the MOU.