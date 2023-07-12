Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Member Samuel Anim Addo has stated GFA President Kurt Okraku is human and won’t get every decision right or make the right comments every time.

He said this in an exclusive chat with Citi Sports on the sidelines of the GFA’s 29th Ordinary Congress held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s Great Hall.

In his speech at the Congress, the GFA President called on all stakeholders including football legends to come on board and help develop the sport including those with opinions contrary to his.

However, a few months prior to Ghana’s Black Stars 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar, former Black Stars defender Joe Addo criticized the GFA’s decision to keep Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach on apart time basis.

GFA President Kurt Okraku in his response slammed Joe Addo and addressed the latter as “Too Known” and called his comment “Negative”. Addressing the incident in light of Kurt Okraku’s speech at the Congress, Anim Addo stated,

“He is human. It’s not everything that he well get it right he has stated it. So if that was the one that he didn’t get right that a lot of people think he didn’t get right, I think he’s come to everybody to say that we need everybody. If he does something wrong people should let go and move on so that we all build the industry together. He may say things that maybe wrong at the time but I don’t think that when he says that he stands by it and he will always forever stand by it. He definitely will change and take the position to where he will bring everybody together.”

GFA President Kurt Okraku’s post 2021 AFCON comments were widely condemned for its arrogant tone.