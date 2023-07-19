Musician-turned-coach Capasta has said that he will give credit to his career in music for being the tool behind his popularity as a coach.

Capasta, who shot to fame after featuring in the popular musician Gasmilla’s “Telemo” hit song some years ago, went viral a week ago after being appointed the head coach of Norwegian Second Division Side, IK Junkeren.

He holds a FIFA coaching license and has been working as head coach for Lizzy Sports’ GreenGen Academy in 2018 where he led the team to win the Paris world games in France.

He has so far won 2 trophies in Denmark,3 trophies in Sweden,3 trophies in Norway and 1 trophy in France.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeekend, the multifaceted celebrity said his appointment as a coach went viral because he is a musician.

According to the head coach of IK Junkeren, ”Music first made that huge impact even though I was already doing the coaching before I came into the limelight. Music I will say pushed me further because without the fame I’m not sure my coaching career would have been that much of a news.”

With his leadership and strategic approach, Capasta aims to guide IK Junkeren to even greater success in the Norwegian Second Division.

Known in real life as Imurana Abdul Karim, Capasta is currently out with his debut album for 2023 dubbed ‘It’s Time”, a 10-track album.

As both a musician and a coach, Capasta continues to inspire through his ability to excel in multiple disciplines.