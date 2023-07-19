A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen says the party stands a better chance of winning the 2024 elections if he is elected as presidential candidate.

Mr Kyerematen who is currently in the Volta Region on a campaign tour says the NPP can win votes in the region if he leads the party.

“I want you to look at all of us very clearly. Which of us is likely to become Ghana’s next president if he gets the nod to be flagbearer? It is only one person among the contestants. This is what the 69 people are telling you, who you can market to the people of Ghana and that is Alan Kyerematen. Out of the 10 contestants, I am the only one who can stand toe to toe with the NDC,” he noted.

Mr. Kyerematen, on Monday, 17th July 2023, assured the people of the Volta region that he was prepared to take up the mantle of late President Jerry John Rawlings as their godfather should they support him to win the presidency.

Addressing delegates from various constituencies who gathered at Aflao in Ketu South, Dzodze, in the North and Sogakope in Central Tongu respectively, Mr Kyerematen, urged delegates in the region to throw their support behind him in the November NPP primaries, and eventually, in the 2024 elections to become President of the nation, so he can continue with the positive role the late President played in the development of the region.