Ghanaian forward, Joseph Paintsil has been awarded by his club, KRC Genk for his stellar performances in the 2022/2033 campaign.

Paintsil was honoured along with Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye and Patrik Hrosovsky, for their stellar performances in the 2022/2033 campaign.

The awards were handed to Paintsil and his teammates before their preseason encounter against Burnley over the weekend.

Paintsil took to Twitter to express his gratitude after receiving the award.

Humbled and honored to receive this award as one of the top three performers last season. I dedicate this to the rest of my teammates & coaching staff for always having my back. Thanks to the fans as well for pushing me to be the best I can be. It felt good to see you today💙 pic.twitter.com/bkDBrLCz0E — Joseph Paintsil (@josephpaintsil_) July 22, 2023

“Humbled and honoured to receive this award as one of the top three performers last season. I dedicate this to the rest of my teammates and coaching staff for always having my back. Thanks to the fans as well for pushing me to be the best I can be. It felt good to see you today,” he said in the tweet.

Painstil bagged 18 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for Genk and will be looking to replicate his form in the upcoming season.