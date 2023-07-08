Kleos is back in the Voice Factory competition after he was evicted last week for receiving the fewest votes.

Although he and Rigwellow received the fewest votes, he was let go while the judges saved the latter.

The announcement about Kleos’ return was announced after the live performance today, July 8, 2023.

“I was really down when I was evicted, but I kept encouraging myself that there’s hope and there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I’m excited to be back. Just hearing the news that I’ve been reinstated, I was so elated. Just vibe with me and expect more from me,” he told co-host of Voice Factory, Chris Kata.

Kleos, born Henry Acquah, has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

He is now one of the 11 contestants vying for the GH¢20,000 ultimate prize and the opportunities that come with being the winner of Voice Factory season 5.

The other contestants in Voice Factory Season 5 are Titi, Ernest, Jerry EL, Seyiram, Cielobee, AG Wilson, Princess, Bella, Manuel, and Rigwello.

During tonight’s live performance, Cielobee won the golden mic again, repeating her feat from last week.

No more evictions

Citi TV and Citi FM, organisers of Voice Factory have decided to stop evicting contestants from the competition.

They have instead introduced what they call the Voice Factory League Table which will project the performance of each contestant.

