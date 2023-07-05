A second-year medical science student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who recently attempted suicide is now in stable condition and receiving treatment from doctors and counsellors, according to the university’s management.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the student tried to jump from the balcony of the fifth floor of the Brunei hostel.

Fortunately, some of his colleagues were able to prevent the attempt and pull him back up, after which he was immediately taken to the hospital.

Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the Public Relations Officer of KNUST, emphasized the importance of seeking timely support from counsellors and discouraged students from resorting to suicide.

“For now, he is stable and investigations are ongoing to find out the cause of his attempted suicide and the various support systems that we can afford him.”

The university has urged media outlets to refrain from disclosing the image and name of the student to the public.

He added that steps will be taken to contact these media houses and request the removal of such details, as they have the potential to exacerbate the student’s situation.