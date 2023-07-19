Exsanguination, chop wounds to the neck, and multiple stab wounds have been confirmed as the cause of death of Felicia Abena Oparebea, the young lady who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Godwin Darko at Koforidua Trom last month.

Police prosecutor Sergeant George Defia told the court today, Thursday, that results from the postmortem conducted at the Effiduase Koforidua St. Joseph Hospital by Dr. Osei Kissi revealed that the deceased was stabbed 12 times by her boyfriend Godwin Darko following an argument over an aborted pregnancy.

The accused person, who reported sick to the police clinic yesterday, appeared in court on Thursday in a sober manner. His plea was not taken by the court.

The key docket, according to the prosecution, is ready for onward submission to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

The court, presided over by Nana Ama Dabbah Fynn, remanded the suspect again into police custody to reappear on August 8, 2023.