Former president John Dramani Mahama has extended his condolences to the family of late James Lutterodt, one of the finalists who represented Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) final in 2021.

The young Lutterodt succumbed to a brief illness on Monday, July 3 morning at a specialized hospital in Tema.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer paid glowing tributes to the NSMQ finalist on his Facebook page.

Father of the young Lutterodt, Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, in an interview with Citi News, indicated that he noticed something was wrong with his son, who was a student at the University of Ghana, Legon, when he came home on vacation in April 2023.

He passed on after several attempts were made to save him.

Below is Mahama’s Facebook post

Sad to hear about the death of James Lutterodt, a former student of Keta SHS. We all fondly recall the sterling performance of James and his colleagues in the NSMQ in 2021. Even though they did not win the ultimate prize, it was such a joy to watch the trio from Ketasco.

Our hearts go out to his parents, family, friends, and schoolmates. You are not alone during this difficult time.

James will always hold a special place in our hearts. His passing at such a young age is truly heartbreaking.