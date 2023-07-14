The Minority in Parliament has once again chosen to boycott business activities in order to accompany their colleague, James Gyakye Quayson, to court.

This marks the third time that the caucus has abandoned parliamentary proceedings in support of the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

Despite the ruling by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, stating that the boycott is a violation of the standing orders of the house due to the minority’s failure to seek official permission, the group remains steadfast in their actions.

Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, expressed his dissatisfaction with the continuous absence of the minority caucus from Parliament in order to show solidarity with their colleagues facing prosecution in court.

He condemned this act as a deliberate undermining of both the House and the government.

“Our colleagues are supposed to be here to pursue the agenda in the interest of their constituents. Nobody bars them from solidarising with their colleagues but I think that in this instance a delegation could do. Mr Speaker, I don’t believe that all of them are at the court. As we speak some are still in their offices.

“This is a complete sabotage of the House. A delegation can be sent to be with their colleagues. They are just trying to disrupt the business of the House and of the government and this is unacceptable.”

The ongoing boycott by the minority caucus has sparked debate and raised concerns about the impact on parliamentary proceedings and the functioning of the legislative body.