The Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana, has opened two new halls in a bid to broaden its reach to more people.

The new halls, which were officially opened on Friday, July 7, 2023, are ideal for hosting large events such as weddings, conferences, and banquets.

The opening ceremony which was emceed by broadcaster, Kwaku Temeng was attended by several dignitaries and media personalities.

Addressing the gathering, the General Manager of Mövenpick Accra, Deborah Sivertsen divulged that “We are committed to serving our customers well, and that is why we have invested in refurbishing two new spaces. The new spaces are more spacious, stylish, and functional. They are also equipped with the latest technology. We are confident that these new spaces will meet the needs of our customers.”

She added” “We apologise for any inconvenience that has been caused to customers who had requested space during the renovation process. We understand that this was a difficult time for some of our customers, and we appreciate their patience. We are now fully operational, and we look forward to serving you in our new spaces.”

The opening of the new halls is a significant development for the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel. The hotel is now one of the leading event venues in Accra and is well-positioned to attract more business and leisure travellers to the city.

In addition to the two new halls, the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel also has a number of other amenities, including a rooftop pool with stunning views of the city, a fitness centre, a spa, a business centre and a variety of restaurants and bars

The hotel is located in the heart of Accra, close to all the major attractions. It is the perfect place to stay for business or leisure travellers.

The opening of the new halls is a welcome addition to the Accra event scene. The halls are modern and well-equipped, and they are sure to be popular with event planners.

watch highlights of the grand opening below