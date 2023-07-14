The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has dismissed claims that he’s fighting a personal battle with the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng.

He clarified that he doesn’t know Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to warrant hatred for him, emphasizing that he’s only exercising his parliamentary oversight following his campaign against the National Cathedral Board of Trustees’ secretary.

The High Human Rights Court on July 13, dismissed contempt charges brought against the North Tongu MP by Rev. Kusi Boateng.

Speaking on Eyewitness News after winning the court case, the vociferous lawmaker clarified, “It is also to emphasize that at the height of this running battle with Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, it’s a conflict of interest discovery I made that while he sat on the board of the National Cathedral as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, he made payments to an entity, JNS Talent Centre Ltd, where he’s a director in the name of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, with a separate identity, hoping that he will not be found out.”

“People shouldn’t forget the background, because some people have sought to create the impression that this is some personal battle or somebody I don’t like. Not at all, I don’t know him from Adam, it’s nothing personal”.

Ablakwa described the court ruling as a “victory for truth and victory for parliamentary oversight. What this means is that I can continue with the investigations and publications”.

Background

Mr. Ablakwa in his exposé alleged that JNS Talent Centre Ltd owned by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the National Cathedral, under the pseudonym name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to him, documents in his possession reveal that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.

But in a response to the allegations, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng in a statement said Mr. Ablakwa’s claims are a “twisted narration of events”, and threatened to take the MP on.

He later filed an application against the MP, in which the High Court in Accra dismissed the charges.

And the latest dismissal of the charges against Ablakwa by Human Rights Court was ruled today.