Some Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) are urging the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to expedite its investigation into the case of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah has been arrested by the OSP after huge sums of foreign and local currencies were allegedly stolen from her house.

Speaking to Citi News, the Minority MPs asked the OSP to take swift action in freezing all of the former minister’s bank accounts and search her house to know what more she had in store.

This measure according to them will prevent her from transferring any funds to other accounts while the investigations are underway.

“We want to appeal to the OSP that it is not enough to arrest the woman. What we expect of him is to quickly let security apparatus ransack the woman’s house and to take stock of what is in there. He should also ensure that her accounts are frozen so that she is unable to transfer or withdraw from those accounts.”

“It is not just about arresting her, but Ghanaians expect agility from the Special Prosecutor to get to the bottom of these issues so that we know the source of these monies because we are broke,” said MP for Bole Bamboi, Alhaji Sulemana.

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South on his part added that “I don’t know of any bank that would allow for anyone to withdraw $10,000 without an alarm being triggered. So to find out that over a million dollars have been stolen, over €300,000 euros and several millions of cedis gone raises a lot of questions.”

