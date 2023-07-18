Nigerian influencer Augusta Osedion, better known as Austa, was killed by her boyfriend, Benjamin Best, also known as Killaboi.

Best confessed to the murder on his Instagram page, writing that he “mistakenly stabbed” Osedion during an argument.

He said he then fled the scene and has been suicidal ever since.

Her body was found at Best’s apartment in Lagos. Police are investigating the murder, but no charges have been filed yet.

Austa was a popular social media influencer with over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

She was known for her lavish lifestyle and her posts about fashion, beauty, and travel.

Her death has shocked and saddened her fans and followers. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and to condemn violence against women.