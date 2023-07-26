Doctors in Nigeria’s public hospitals have started a “total and indefinite strike” over what they described as the failure of the government to address their grievances.

The striking medics make up the largest percentage of doctors in Nigeria’s hospitals.

Their walk-outs usually severely disrupt healthcare services in government hospitals.

Among their demands, they are asking for the immediate payment of all salaries and a new hazard allowance.

The Nigeria Medical Association says at least 50 doctors leave Nigeria every week to work abroad.

Poor working conditions, coupled with bad pay and the rising cost of living are the main factors.