A Political Science lecturer with the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante is asking the 900 New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to critically examine the calibre of the ten flagbearer hopefuls before voting.

Dr. Asah-Asante believes making an assessment of the innovative ideas of the ten flagbearer hopefuls is critical in selecting the best candidates ahead of the presidential primaries in November.

The political science lecturer’s comments come on the back of the Special Delegates Conference scheduled for August 26.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Asah-Asante outlined certain variables to be looked out for.

“What they [delegates] must be interested in should be a candidate who has what it takes to win power for them [the NPP] and this means a candidate who has ideas and knows the problems of the party and the state at large.”