The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on July 11, 2023, open nominations for parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has no parliamentary representations (Orphan Constituencies).

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong in a statement issued in Accra on Wednesday said the decision was approved during the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Mr Frimpong said the nominations will close on Thursday, August 10, 2023, and the elections will be held from Saturday, September 23, 2023, to Saturday, December 2, 2023.

“Nomination forms could be obtained at a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000.00 in a bankers draft payable to the NPP national headquarters in Accra,” he added.

Mr Frimpong indicated that in the event that an aspiring parliamentary candidate is denied access to the nomination form at the constituency level, he or she may acquire it from the regional or national secretariat through an appeal or download it from the Party’s website, www.newpatrioticparty.org at a fee.

“To successfully file a nomination, an aspiring parliamentary candidate must submit a non-refundable filing fee of GHS35,000 in a bankers draft payable to the NPP national headquarters in Accra,” he added.

The NPP General Secretary also said that in order to promote increased representation of women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in higher political offices, such aspiring parliamentary candidates will enjoy a 50% rebate of the filing fees.

“This means they will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHS17,500.00,” he added.

Mr Frimpong stressed that the party’s leadership will not deny any parliamentary candidate access to purchase the nomination forms.