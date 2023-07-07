Organized Labour has suspended its intended strike scheduled for Monday, July 10, 2023, to demand the reinstatement of three of their local union workers whose contracts have been terminated by Sunon Asogli Power Limited.

The group says the decision comes after the Council of State requested ample time to engage key stakeholders.

Organized Labour has already expressed disappointment at Sunon Asogli’s posture to not reinstate their union leaders after what they described as wrongful termination of their contracts

Addressing the media, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah says it has given the Council of State up till July 17, 2023, to come up with positive news.

“Today, the council of state called us and assured us. Having listened to our issue they saw that, we are not asking for the moon, all that we are asking is that our three brothers are reinstated and that we should work together to ensure that our rights as workers should not be abused by any employer whether they are Chinese, or Ghanaian or anywhere they come from.”

“After they gave us that assurance, they also requested that will give them time to work with governemnt to get our demands met,” he stated.

Mr Baah said the leadership that met the Council of State agreed to the request and suspend the strike which was scheduled for Monday July 10, 2023 until further notice.

“But on the 17th of July we are all coming back here for update on from Council of state and the presidency. We are hoping that by the time we meet on the 17th we have good news for you. If we don’t have good news what it means is that we will have to reactivate our strike action,” he added.