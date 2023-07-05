The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has nominated the Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, to serve as his personal representative on the Steering Committee of the African Union Development Agency and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (Osa).

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR NOMINATED AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF GHANA’S PRESIDENT ON AUDA-NEPAD STEERING COMMITTEE

The President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated the Senior Presidential Advisor, Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo to serve as his personal representative on the Steering Committee of the African Union Development Agency and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (Osa).

He will also serve as the National Focal Point to coordinate AUDA–NEPAD programmes and stakeholder engagements. Prior to this nomination, the Senior Presidential Advisor served as Senior Minister from 2017-2020, Minister of Education and Sports from 2005-2006, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning from 2001-2005, Managing Director, National Investment Bank from 1990-1992 and Board Chairman, Nestle Ghana Limited.

In line with the nomination, a courtesy call was paid on the Senior Presidential Advisor at his Office by Her Excellency Nardos Bekele-Thomas, the Chief Executive Officer of the AUDA–NEPAD on Tuesday, 20th June, 2023. She was accompanied by Mrs. Katra Sambili, Special Assistant and Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, AUDA-NEPAD; Mr. Edmund Yaw Obeng, Deputy Director and Ms. Esther Abroquah, Assistant Director from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The AUDA-NEPAD is an African-owned Agency established by a decision of the African Union Heads of State and Government at its 31st Ordinary Session in Nouakchott, Mauritania in June 2018 to transform the NEPAD Planning and Coordination Agency into the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD), to coordinate and implement development programmes and projects across Africa through the promotion of partnerships and cooperation with actors, including Governments, Regional Organizations, Civil Society and the private sector, to mobilize resources and expertise for development initiatives and to assist in addressing Africa’s development challenges and promote sustainable growth.

The AUDA-NEPAD, thus, plays a crucial role in advancing Agenda 2063, the African Union’s strategic framework for Africa’s development over the next five decades, aimed at realizing a prosperous, integrated and united Africa.

In Ghana, AUDA-NEPAD’s work align with the country’s national development priorities. Some of the key areas of focus include agriculture and food security; infrastructure development; education and skills development; climate change and natural resource management; gender equality and women’s empowerment and health and social development. Specific projects in West Africa that AUDA-NEPAD would be involved with include upgrading of the Agona Junction-Elubo Road; construction of the Elubo-Noe One-Stop Border Post; Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway; transboundary water supply systems; capacity-building training programs in Climate Change and the Centre of Excellence at the African Institute for Mathematical Science based in Ghana.

Ghana was actively involved in NEPAD activities from its inception and will remain committed to work with the new entity, AUDA-NEPAD, towards the achievement of Africa’s accelerated socio-economic development.