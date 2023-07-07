The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, has issued a two-week ultimatum to the management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to provide information regarding their contract with auditing firm Safaritech.

This ultimatum follows allegations made by Sam George, the Ningo-Prampram MP and committee member, that Safaritech had been delisted and that its listed office address is a barber shop, raising concerns about the legitimacy and credibility of the company.

The Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, failed to address the questions posed by Sam George, prompting Chairman Avedzi to set the two-week deadline for the GRA to furnish the committee with details of the contract.

This contract has recently become a subject of dispute between the telecommunications giant MTN and the GRA regarding tax quotations.

During a committee session, Chairman Avedzi urged the Commissioner-General to provide information on the relationship between GRA and Safaritech Ghana Limited.

He also indicated that if necessary, the Commissioner-General may be called to provide further explanations.

“Mr Commissioner General, you can provide the relationship you have with Safaritech Ghana Limited to the Chair through the clerk of the Committee. If there is a need for us to call you for further explanation we will do so.”