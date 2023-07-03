Parliament is expected to debate the bill on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values also known as the anti-LGBT bill this week.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu last Friday clarified that the House could not undertake the second reading of the bill last week as directed by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

due to the absence of the Chairman and Ranking Member on the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

The bill seeks to proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities, proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBT and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBT and related activities.

The MPs were scheduled to deliberate on the matter on June 27, but the House was empty as the majority of the MPs from both sides of the political divide were in Assin North for the by-election.

“We had it last week, but we couldn’t make any progress because the chairman and the ranking member had travelled out. We hope that we will make some progress within this week. When the Speaker and the ranking member come, we will put our heads together and locate the bill,” Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said.