Citizen participation in the development of a conducive environment for quality healthcare has been emphasized for many years.

A private citizen has generously assisted the Labour ward at Bimbilla Hospital by providing air conditioners, curtains, louvre blades, and assorted cocoa beverages.

This kind gesture aims to alleviate the challenges faced by nurses and patients in the ward.

The importance of ensuring quality healthcare delivery has been widely discussed in the country, with concerns focused on the provision of a conducive environment and proper equipment to enable nurses to deliver the best possible services.

Although the Bimbilla Hospital Labour ward appears to be well-equipped, there are still some existing challenges. The ward lacks functional fans, louvre blades, and curtains.

Nurses and patients in the ward often experience discomfort due to the absence of fans, while the absence of louvre blades and curtains occasionally exposes women in labour to outsiders.

To address these challenges, a private citizen named Kasim Abdul Somed has come forward to support the hospital.

He has generously provided air conditioners, curtains, louvre blades, and a selection of cocoa beverages for the labour ward.

The cocoa beverages, according to Mr. Somed, are intended to help women in labour by providing them with some warm tea after delivery.

The air conditioners and curtains will also help alleviate the heat in the ward.

Abdul Somed shared his motivation for providing this support, saying, “During the recent Sallah festival, I had the opportunity to visit the hospital. It is well known that the labour ward faces various challenges, and as a citizen of this community, I have decided to contribute in my own small way. The nurses and patients in the ward experience these challenges on a daily basis, and by providing air conditioners, curtains, and cocoa beverages, I hope to bring relief to them. I would like to express my gratitude to the medical Superintendent for the commendable work he has been doing, and I urge that the donated materials be utilized for their intended purpose. This will greatly benefit our nurses and patients.”

Dr. Barhama Adam, the Medical Superintendent of Bimbilla Hospital, expressed his appreciation to Mr. Somed for his generous gesture, emphasizing that the support has come at a crucial time.

“I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Somed for his support. It has arrived at the perfect moment, and I assure him that the donated materials will be used appropriately. Mr. Somed has been a wonderful friend of the hospital, and I would like to take this opportunity to encourage other citizens to emulate this act of kindness.”