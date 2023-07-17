The Kasoa Area Head for the Church of Pentecost (CoP), Apostle James Kwabena Asare, has asked Christians to earnestly and persistently do their best in whatever capacities they serve.

He said God had a plan for everyone and also had an agenda of saving people, for which reason Christians should unflinchingly use their positions to see to the achievement of this agenda.

Apostle Asare highlighted these when he gave the sermon at the dedication of the mission house for Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) West Hills and the farewell service for Probational Overseer (P/O) Samuel and Mrs Millicent Boakye in Accra on Sunday.

He was speaking on the theme “Fulfilling God’s Purpose in Your Calling.”

“We will account for everything that has been entrusted to us. Every station counts. Wherever God places you, do your best. God has an agenda to bring you to the saving grace of God. God is gathering everyone home. God’s agenda is to gather as many people as are willing to go to heaven. Because of this agenda of gathering, He will call people no matter their background. He doesn’t care who you are or what you are. He calls anybody at any time and uses them for His purpose.”

“It is a blessing for God to call you. Before you were born, God knew you. God foreknew you and saw you before you were born. We have finished our destiny and God has brought us to begin what He has set you apart to do. It is a privilege to be called by God. If God calls you, you are more than blessed. It is a responsibility to be called,” he stressed.

Apostle Asare cited Jeremiah 1:4-5, which says: “The Lord gave me this message: ‘I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations.'”

On what Christians should consider and take particular note of, he indicated that they should look out for God’s expectations of them, the appointing authorities’ expectations of them, other people’s expectations, and their own expectations.

As such, he urged P/O Boakye and all others present to receive the call to service with a good heart, count themselves as a blessing, and stringently ensure that they gave their best at all times.

Apostle Asare also encouraged Christians to know their specific grace, know why they had been called or put in the positions they were occupying, and be faithful to the end.

“Grace is God’s ability, strength, and anointing upon man. Grace is something that God gives you no matter your size. When you have the grace, wherever you are sent, you will perform. Know your specific grace according to your ability. God gives us grace according to our ability. The bigger the grace, the bigger the responsibility.”

“You can have all the talent, but if you don’t know your call, you will waste time. God can use you and bring you out. When you receive the gift, you have to use it. Every gift in the kingdom of God is for profit. God is expecting you to bring profit to wherever He has placed you. Don’t listen to people if you are working for God. Jesus is your Father, so work as if you are doing it for Christ. Don’t pride yourself in the calling, but work in the calling,” he stated.

Apostle Asare further reminded Christians to depend on the Holy Spirit at all times.

“The day you forget about the Holy Spirit, you can’t do anything. Everybody needs the Holy Spirit. Everything you are doing, you need the Holy Spirit. In marriage, schooling, business, driving, etc. The Holy Spirit is God. You need more souls, and it takes the Holy Spirit to do this. When the Holy Spirit is involved, success is assured. There would be many challenges, but God will take you through,” he added.

P/O Boakye thanked the church and all well-meaning individuals on behalf of his family and urged that everyone support them in whatever way possible to ensure that his call served the agenda of God.

Meanwhile, the day also saw the christening of the son of the youth leader of PIWC West Hills, Elder and Mrs Kwame Kwarteng Anning. Elder Anning also thanked the church for its support to his family before, during, and after the pregnancy.