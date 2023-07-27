Fourteen (14) suspects have been arrested by the Police in connection with a deadly clash that resulted in the death of two individuals at Mpameso Forest near Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The suspects, identified as Hafiz Mohammed, Fuseini Mohammed, Abass Abukari, Alhassan Razak, Fuseini Shaibu, Addai Gyebi, Abubakari Issahaku, Seidu Sulemana, Kwabena Yeboah, Sulley Alhassan, Enoch Opoku, Ibrahim Issah, Obeng Richard, and Ibrahim Adams, are believed to have shot the two deceased persons during the confrontation while the victims were guarding a timber concession at Mpameso Forest.

During a search conducted on the suspects following their arrest on Tuesday, July 25, the Police retrieved eight (8) pump action guns, a cutlass, and a knife.

All the suspects are currently in Police custody, cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

They are scheduled to appear before the court today, 27th July 2023, to face justice for their alleged involvement in the clash and the resulting deaths.