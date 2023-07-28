Renowned broadcaster, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has urged students to seek out mentors in their respective fields of study and interests.

He made these remarks when he addressed students at a summit organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) Students’ Representative Council (SRC) in Sunyani.

Abeiku Santana emphasized the need for students to have mentors that can help them navigate the challenges and complexities in their chosen fields to become successful leaders.

“Your mentor has been part of the journey you want to go. He knows where the curves are, he knows where the valleys are, and he knows where the potholes are,” he advised.

“So your mentor will tell you not to do this, let me show how I was able to build my house, let me tell you how I was able to do this. You need a mentor,’’ Abeiku recommended.