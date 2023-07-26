Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has disclosed that six Youth and Sports Centres are nearing completion, with an average rate of 92%.

These state-of-the-art facilities are located in Axim, Dunkwa-on-Offin, Dormaa Ahenkro, Wa, Koforidua, and Ho.

The Minister further announced that these six centers are scheduled to be officially commissioned this year.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to resume work on phase two of the project for the remaining four centers, which include the centres at Nyinahin, Yendi, Navorongo and the renowned Azumah Nelson Sports Complex situated in Accra.

Mustapha Ussif made this known at a press briefing held on Wednesday, 26th July, 2023, at the Ministry of Information Press Centre in Accra.