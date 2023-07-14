The Ministry of Education has set up a seven-member committee to investigate the recent mass failures that characterised the Teacher Licensure Examination.

The Committee chaired by Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, has four weeks to submit its report to the Ministry.

Out of 7,728 prospective teachers who sat for the exams in May 2023, only 1,277 passed.

The figure represented 16.5 percent of the candidates who sat for the examination.

All the candidates had sat for the exam at least twice, with some sitting as many as nine times.

The release of the results led to an uproar over the performance of the prospective teachers.

Following the failures, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) called for action to prevent future failures.

Education Think Tank, Africa Education Watch also called for a cap on the number of times a candidate can write the Examination to ensure that professional teaching standards are enhanced.