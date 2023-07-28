The Tema Youth Association is set to organise a peaceful demonstration over the demise of two fishermen who lost their lives after their boat allegedly collided with another one belonging to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

The youth group in a statement issued in Accra on Friday urged the Tema Traditional Council and all relevant authorities to also organise a memorial service in honour of the fishermen who perished at sea.

“During this challenging time, we encourage everyone in the community to come together, offer support, and stand in solidarity with the families affected by this tragedy. Let us cherish the memories of the departed fishermen and hence their legacy by promoting harmony, understanding and safety within our beloved community,” the association added.

The youth group also called for a thorough and transparent inquiry to unravel the truth and also put measures in place to forestall such an occurrence.

“Furthermore, the Tema Youth Association urges the relevant authorities to engage in dialogue with the fishing community to address their concerns and work collaboratively towards improved safety measures on the water. We believe that effective communication and cooperation between the maritime authorities and the fishing community are vital to fostering a safer and more secure moment for all stakeholders,” the association added.

Read the full statement below