The Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has expressed his gratitude to the chiefs and people of the North East region for their support in the Police effort in fighting crime in the area.

According to the IGP, they could not have succeeded in the fight against crime without the support of the communities.

Speaking at the Yagaba Palace in the North East region where he is touring with some members of the police management board, the IGP said the police will continue to engage communities in an effort to keep them safe.

For their part, the chief and elders commended the police for their drastic reduction in crime and robbery.