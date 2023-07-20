During a recent episode of “A Question of Law” on Citi TV, legal expert Kwasi Keli-Delataa emphasized the need for medical professionals to exercise caution when it comes to patient consent.

Keli-Delataa highlighted that any contact made by medical practitioners without the patient’s consent could be considered a tort of battery.

He expressed concern that many people in the region are unaware of this legal aspect, leaving them vulnerable to potentially actionable battery incidents.

Speaking on the show, Keli-Delataa stated, “I think that our medical professionals have to be very careful because anytime a patient walks into your hospital, the operating room, wherever, and you make contact that he or she does not consent to, it amounts to a tort of battery.”

“Unfortunately, in our part of the world, not many people know this, and so they walk into the consulting room, and without warning, these medical practitioners make all sorts of contacts that can lead to actionable battery in most instances.”