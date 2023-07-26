Chairman of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (USNRC), Christopher T. Hanson, has pledged support for Ghana’s nuclear programme.

Mr. Hanson made the announcement during his two-day working visit to Ghana, saying that the United States is committed to sharing key knowledge to make Ghana’s nuclear program a success.

The visit underscored the enduring partnership, significant shared commitment, and collaboration between the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Ghana’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority, which was initiated by the signing of an inaugural bilateral arrangement for cooperation and the exchange of technical information in 2017.

Since then, both regulatory bodies have been engaged in frequent collaboration on various nuclear energy safety and security-related initiatives, especially as Ghana forges ahead in establishing a robust regulatory oversight program for future nuclear power endeavours.

Ghana is putting the necessary processes in place to build a nuclear power plant by 2030.

In an interview with the media during a visit to the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Christopher Hanson emphasized that the independence of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority will be critical in achieving this objective. He also expressed satisfaction with the progress of Ghana’s nuclear programme.

“We have been so pleased to support the NRA on its journey since 2016, and we have been very impressed with the progress that they have made toward becoming that strong and technically and independent regulator that the country needs,” Hanson said.

“We have been in the nuclear business since the 1950s, and we have learned a lot about the new technologies that are coming down the road, some of which we know are under consideration here in Ghana. We hope to continue sharing the knowledge on these technologies with Ghana,” Hanson assured.

Mr. Hanson also met with Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and William Owuraku-Aidoo, a Deputy Minister for Energy. The meetings provided an opportunity to discuss the significant strides made in radiological regulation and nuclear safety and regulation.