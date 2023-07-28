The Wa magistrate court has convicted a final-year student of the Wa Technical Institute to a fine of GH¢2000 for physically assaulting a housemaster of the school, Ishmail Musah Froko.

The amount which is to help cater for the cost of treatment of the teacher is to be borne by the parents of the student.

The student, Yissif Mudaair was convicted on his own plea after the court, presided over by Maxwell Mac-Brown Titrigu found him guilty of the crime.

The court also directed that the student should sign a bond to be of good behaviour for one year or in default, be imprisoned for the same period.

Before delivering the verdict, the judge said he considered the fact that the accused was a student and a first-timer at the court.

A second accused person Salifu Razak in relation to the assault on the teacher failed to appear before the court while Christian Kieseh Confidence has been discharged after investigations revealed his innocence in the crime.

Speaking to Citi News after the verdict by the court, Ishmail Musah Froko expressed satisfaction with the verdict. He said “I am happy because this will serve as a deterrent to our students and those in other Senior High Schools in the country. Let us not forget that he is still my student and I want the best for him. So whatever the court has decided, I will abide by it”.