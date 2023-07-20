The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Dr Mrs Shine Agatha Ofori, headmistress of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS), for the unauthorised collection of money from students.

This was contained in a press release signed and issued by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo in Accra on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

She is to hand over the administration of the school to the Regional Director of Education pending the final determination of the case by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

“Management of GES has interdicted Dr. Mrs. Shine Agatha Ofori, Headmistress of West Africa SHS, for unauthorised collection of money from students. She is to hand over the administration of the school to the Regional Director of Education pending final determination of the case by the Regional Disciplinary Committee,” GES added in the press release.

This is not the first GES has taken such action against the heads of second-cycle institutions in the country.

GES earlier in 2023 interdicted the headmaster of Fijai Senior High School in Sekondi, Mr. Kenneth Agbomadzi, for allegedly charging illegal fees.

He was however reinstated in May 2023 after a committee tasked to probe the issue cleared him of any wrongdoing.

A statement signed by the Director of Education, Western Region, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai, on May 8, said, “I have been directed by the Director-General to re-instate you effective May 8, 2023, based on the outcome of the Investigative Committee’s report on the alleged Collection of illegal Levies in the school. The Regional Director is to hand over the Administration of the School to you and accord you the necessary support for you to function effectively”.

The GES in its statement cautioned that it frowns on unauthorised collection of levies.

“GES Management directs that the Head, Teachers and Parents of the school should be made to understand that Ghana Education Service (GES) frowns on unauthorised collection of levies and takes every act of illegal collection of monies seriously,” GES warned in its statement.