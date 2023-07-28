The Ministry of Health has pleaded with Physician Assistants across the country to call off their strike as the government is working on finding ways to pay arrears owed to them.

Members of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association on Thursday [July 27] intensified their strike by withdrawing emergency services at health centres across the country in protest against the proposed amendment of Act 857 which will subject the profession of Physician Assistants to the direction and supervision of a Medical Doctor.

The Physician Assistants on Monday [July, 24] withdrew their services at OPDs to get authorities to address their concerns.

Speaking on the issue, the Public Relations Officer of the Health Ministry, Isaac Baah Ofei says though some of the demands of the Physician Assistant are beyond the mandate of the Health Ministry, much effort is being made to resolve the matter.

“Inasmuch as we share their sentiments, we are pleading with them that they should go back to work because there will be a time for all these reforms because some of the things they are demanding are far beyond the Ministry’s level.”

“I will plead with them to be patient with the negotiations that we have done so far, and we are hopeful that the government is committed to ensuring that all these outstanding arrears are cleared. What we do here as a Ministry is to negotiate on their behalf, and we are hopeful that the government will pay all those arrears.”