Youth Bridge Foundation, a continental-oriented NGO committed to youth Inclusive and responsive development agenda is rolling out a series of development-based advocacy programmes across Africa to discuss the “youth factor” intertwined with democratic elections and peace.

The first forum will take place in Ghana, the headquarters of the organization on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Kofi Annan International Peace-Keeping Training Centre at 10 am.

A statement issued by the Youth Bridge Foundation ahead of the event called on development partners to partner with the NGO to replicate the event in selected African countries.

It said the resurgence of coups on the continent poses a serious challenge to the realization of the African Union Agenda 2063 as well as the peace, security, democracy, and prosperity envisioned in its Aspirations.

“It also reflects a concerning reversal of substantial progress made in democratic governance across the continent over the last few decades.

At the same time, it has coincided with the emergence of grave and unprecedented threats to territorial integrity and national cohesion in an increasing number of AU member states in the form of insecurity fueled by extremist militant groups in the Sahel, Lake Chad Basin, and the Horn of Africa” the statement added.

In the Ghanaian context, YBF said, Ghana is still vulnerable owing to the threat posed by insurgents from Burkina Faso, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire and Togo.

The NGO noted the growing incidence of on-campus conflicts in tertiary institutions and said it cannot be underestimated, adding that the Citizens Forum is in tandem with the African Union’s goal for a continent whose growth is people-driven and contingent on the potential of African citizens, particularly women and youth.

A renowned Governance and Human Rights Expert from Zimbabwe, Dr. Musavengana Chibwana will discuss why it is crucial for young people in Africa to be active in the electoral processes for the continent’s progress and stability and the power of the youth to shape their destiny.

He will also engage participants on why many young individuals are disenchanted with the political system and navigate them to proffer solutions.

Youth Bridge Foundation is organizing the forum under the technical guidance of AU-ECOSOCC with support from the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre and HYDRA Cyber Security.

The overall outcome of the forum is a Policy Paper on Youth Responsible Participation in Democracy, Elections and the Promotion of Peace in Ghana and Africa.