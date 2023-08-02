The 37 Military Hospital has announced its decision to conduct a mass burial exercise for identified but unclaimed as well as unidentified bodies at the hospital’s morgue on September 1.

The move, according to 37 Military Hospital, is to decongest the mortuary which is affecting their day-to-day operation.

The Ghana Armed Forces in a statement issued on August 2, encouraged relatives of the unclaimed bodies to visit the Department of Anatomical Pathology of the 37 Military Hospital from Thursday, August 3, to Thursday 31 August 2023 to claim the bodies.

“The 37 Military Hospital would like to bring to the attention of the general public a pending mass burial exercise for identified but unclaimed as well as unidentified bodies at the hospital’s morgue. The continued storage of these unclaimed bodies causes congestion in the mortuary and affects efficiency in its day-to-day operation. It must be noted that the last time the hospital conducted a mass burial was on 11 March 2017.

Pending the mass burial exercise on Friday 1 September 2023, the general public is being urged to assist in identifying the bodies.

