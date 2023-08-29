Highlife legend, Adane Best, will lead a plethora of great Ghanaian artists in a Homowo concert tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill.

Homowo is a festival celebrated by the Ga people of Ghana, and it is a time to give thanks for the harvest and to celebrate the victory over hunger.

The concert will be a feast for the senses, with the sounds of Ga music and dance, and the sights of colourful costumes and vibrant performances.

Apart from Adane Best, the following legendary artists are also set to take the stage and dazzle the audience with their scintillating performances: Adotey Tetor, Epixode, Naa Amanua of the Wulomei Band, and Lady Talata.