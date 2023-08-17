Afro Gospel duo, Brisen and Sikapa to release their first single for 2023 dubbed “Ogya.”

The word “Ogya” is derived from the Twi language, meaning “fire” in English.

This Afrogospel amapiano song beautifully captures the essence of a burning desire and zeal to fulfil the will of God.

Bright Senanu Tsa ‘Brisen’ and Emmanuel Sikapa ‘Sikapa’ make up the Ghanaian duo Brisen and Sikapa.

The duo’s style of Christian music is distinct, fusing Afrobeat, Hip Hop, and R&B. Through familiar melodies and captivating rhythmic views, their method advances the gospel.

They create music for every occasion, setting, and emotion.

The goal of Brisen and Sikapa is to spread the message of Jesus to everyone in the world through their music and way of life.