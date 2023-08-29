In the final of the WAFU Zone B Qualifiers of the CAF Women’s Champions League, Ampem Darkoa Ladies are set to compete against Nigeria’s Delta Queens.

Securing their place in the final for the second consecutive time, the champions of the Ghana Women’s Premier League advanced by triumphing over Sam Nelly FC from Benin in the semi-finals on Monday evening.

Ampem Darkoa’s impressive 6-1 victory in Benin City, Nigeria, was secured through a remarkable hat-trick by Tracey Twum, coupled with goals from Nancy Amoh, Ophelia Amponsah, and Mary Amponsah.

On Thursday, August 31, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will vie against Delta Queens in the tournament’s final.

This match marks their pursuit to clinch a spot in this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League. It’s worth noting that they missed out on a place last year following a loss to Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens in the final, making this year’s opportunity all the more significant under the leadership of Joe Nana Adarkwah.