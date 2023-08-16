In a magnificent fusion of luxury and recognition, Caveman Watches, Africa’s foremost emerging luxury brand, stepped into the spotlight at the EMY Awards 2023 Soireè in Lagos, by crafting bespoke timepieces for the distinguished winners like Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Don Jazzy, Tony Elumelu and other astute personalities.

Caveman Watches helmed by multi-award-winning entrepreneur Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, has created create customized watches that mirror the individual achievements of each honoree in elevating the concept of an award to an unparalleled level of sophistication.

At the event, the bespoke luxury timepieces were presented by renowned Ghanaian industrialist Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong to honour ten (10) astute EMY winners’ circle who include; Akinwumi Adesina, Tony Elumelu, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Adebola Williams, Lanre Olusola, Seyi Tinubu, Ayo Animashaun, Don Jazzy, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Ayo Makun – AY, among others in the EMY Africa Awards Alumni (Nigeria) category.

The EMY AFRICA Awards which stands as a symbol of distinction, honoring those who have excelled in various fields in collaboration with Caveman Watches in this edition adds a layer of luxury that resonates with the essence of achievement. The EMY Africa Caveman Watches’ bespoke timepieces, is meticulously crafted to reflect the unique accomplishments of each winner.

Each customized timepiece is a token of appreciation, encapsulating the winner’s journey and milestones. Caveman Watches’ personalized creations offer more than just a timekeeping device – the brand encapsulate a moment in time that will forever be associated with excellence. From design elements to engravings, each detail contributes to a unique masterpiece.

The event which took place at the Mercedes Benz showroom in Lagos is an antecedent to the main awards taking place on October 14, in Ghana.

The EMY Africa Awards is an esteemed platform dedicated to celebrating exceptional African men and personalities for their notable achievements and significant contributions and for inspiring positive change across Africa and beyond.

Founded by Mr. Kojo Soboh, this prestigious event also includes complementary awards for women challenging the status quo.

This EMY Awards 2023 Soireè in Lagos celebrates both past Nigerian awardees and present nominees. The event aims to bring together like-minded young achievers, game changers, and innovators who are making groundbreaking strides in their respective fields. It’s designed to inspire excellence and uplift men, particularly in a Pan-African context.

The EMY Africa Awards not only celebrate achievements but also, aims to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Caveman Watches, has garnered international acclaim as the first Ghanaian-made watch brand to be featured in the esteemed New York Times. It stands proudly as Africa’s foremost emerging luxury brand. It has earned the endorsement of influential figures and celebrities across the continent and around the world