The culmination of the two-day “This is Ghana Exhibition,” organized by Citi TV/Citi FM, takes place today, August 27, at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

During the initial day of the event, numerous exhibitors presented their diverse range of products and services. Attendees had the opportunity to explore a variety of made-in-Ghana products, engaging with them through sight, sound, taste, and experience.

The exhibition features a gathering of more than 300 exhibitors over the course of the two days. This platform offers local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), startups, research and manufacturing industries, indigenous corporate entities, and home-grown businesses in Ghana the chance to showcase their native products and services.

Running from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day, the two-day exhibition anticipates attracting a substantial number of attendees. Its primary objective is to reshape perceptions surrounding indigenous products and their packaging.

Citi TV/Citi FM provides a platform for patrons to immerse themselves in a vibrant exhibition spotlighting authentic Ghanaian offerings. Notably, Robert Lindsay, the former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, graced the second day of the exhibition.

