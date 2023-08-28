Detty Rave, the biggest Afroenjoyment rave, is set to take place on December 27, 2023.

The event is the most anticipated party of the year, following the success of the 2022 edition, which was celebrated as one of the year’s best events in Ghana.

The 2022 edition of Detty Rave featured Major League DJz (SA), DJ Neptune(NG), DJ Aroma(GH) and surprise acts like Shatta Wale (GH), King Promise (GH), Joeboy (NG), Ami Faku(SA), Joey B(GH), Uncle Vinny (SA), and others.

Detty Rave is renowned for bringing together not only the most talented and renowned DJs in the Afrodance scene, but also the biggest superstars in the diaspora like Rick Ross, Machel Montana, and Koffee in its past editions.

This year’s lineup promises to be no exception full of surprises.

The artistes will bring their unique energy and style to the stage, creating an electrifying and intergalactic atmosphere.

The rave is expected to attract party enthusiasts from all over the world, who will converge to experience the best of Afrodance music and culture.

Aside from the music, Detty Rave will offer a range of food and drink options, which will cater to all tastes and preferences.

Organizers are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all attendees, so everyone can enjoy the party to the fullest.

The event will take place at Untamed Empire in Accra and will boast of state-of-the-art sound and lighting setups which the Rave is now known for.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the biggest rave of the year!

Fans can register for priority ticket information before the early Raver’s tickets go live on September 15, 2023.

Date: December 27, 2023

Venue: Untamed Empire, Accra, Ghana

Time: 7 PM

For more information, visit the Detty Rave website and follow us on social media.

